What will be the impact of the future construction site on the environment?

To go further in the environmental logic, the project owners of the T13 tram extension project are displaying an ambitious and proactive environmental approach. The objective is to integrate the consideration of the project's impacts on its environment at all levels, from the initial reflections to the operation of the line through the work phases.

Several commitments have already been made. As far as the site is concerned, it will be carried out according to an eco-responsible approach since the companies in charge will have to comply with several obligations in order to carry out a project with the least possible impact on the environment. Thus, the nuisance must be reduced and the risks limited. For example, noise and vibration standards will have to be respected, nearby trees will have to be protected, as well as water and soil.