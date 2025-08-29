Why is there no station planned at the Technoparc?

The T13 Tram project will include the following 4 stations: Poissy Gambetta, Poissy RER, Poissy ZAC and Achères-Ville RER (the names of the stations are provisional). No station is planned around the Technoparc and the Chêne Feuillu district of Achères for several reasons:

-Environmental constraints : The area is classified as a "protection forest", limiting human intervention. This classification, established after the public declaration of the T13 Phase 2 project, takes into account the current configuration of the tram.

- An unsuitable railway infrastructure : The route is planned as a single track on the outskirts of the Chêne Feuillu district, a stop would require a double track, leading to more land clearing.

- The need to develop accesses : Adding this stop would require the construction of access ramps, elevators and escalators with a large footprint due to the significant difference in height between the Route des Loges and the station. In addition, parking spaces and bus access should have been created, increasing the impact on the protected forest.

- Consequences on operations : The modification of the track plan would impact the timetables, lengthening parking at stops or reducing the frequency during peak hours.

Two alternatives are being considered : the restructuring of the bus network will be carried out 2 years before the start of service in consultation with the cities in order to provide residents not served by the tram with a better bus service. Cycling facilities could also be carried out, under the responsibility of the local authorities with the support of Île-de-France Mobilités.