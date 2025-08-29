What are you doing to limit the noise impact of the work?

Aware of the inconvenience that the work can generate, project owners do their utmost to reduce the nuisance caused.

Every effort is made to limit noise impacts, using the least noisy techniques possible, especially during night interventions. However, some noises are inerrant to the work and cannot always be avoided. This is the case, for example, with back-up alerts from machinery: these are safety measures for workers working on the site, so it is not possible to remove them completely. However, they make sure to use them only when necessary.

When possible, the work is carried out during the day, however, and when the work impacts the national rail network, there are other constraints such as the need to disrupt trains and RER trains that run during the day as much as possible.