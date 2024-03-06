How will soft modes of transport (bicycles and walking) be integrated into the project?

The extension of the T13 tram will promote soft mobility thanks to developments that will encourage walking or cycling.

Thus, a secure bicycle room will be built in Achères Ville RER and bicycle racks will be set up. New cycle routes will also be developed, including outside the project route, to connect the main places of interest. For ticket, at the level of Avenue de Versailles, a cycle lane will be built. A pedestrian and cyclist crossing will also be created to link the Poissy ZAC station to the ZAC Rouget de Lisle.

Pedestrian zones will also be built, allowing users to move around in better conditions, including safety.