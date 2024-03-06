ExtensionSaint-Germain > Achères
What will happen to the existing bus lines?
As part of the commissioning of the T13 tram extension, the current bus network will be reorganised in order to:
- Optimize bus service ;
- Promote feeder to the tram and other modes of transport;
- Limit duplication on the same route;
- Reduce travel times ;
- Facilitate correspondence ;
- To improve the service provided to users;
- To make public transport consistent at the territorial level.
This reorganisation is the subject of in-depth reflection, in particular in connection with the project to redevelop the Poissy station. It will be effective when the extension of the T13 tram extension between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères is commissioned.