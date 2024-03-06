What will happen to the existing bus lines?

As part of the commissioning of the T13 tram extension, the current bus network will be reorganised in order to:

Optimize bus service ;

; Promote feeder to the tram and other modes of transport;

and other modes of transport; Limit duplication on the same route;

on the same route; Reduce travel times ;

; Facilitate correspondence ;

; To improve the service provided to users;

provided to users; To make public transport consistent at the territorial level.

This reorganisation is the subject of in-depth reflection, in particular in connection with the project to redevelop the Poissy station. It will be effective when the extension of the T13 tram extension between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Achères is commissioned.