What are the impacts of the extension of the T13 Tram on green spaces in urban areas?

The insertion of the extension of the T13 Tram will respect the landscape setting and the biodiversity of the sectors crossed, including in urban areas:

The green spaces impacted by the project will be revegetated as much as possible;

as much as possible; The tram platform will be planted wherever possible;

wherever possible; Planted and vegetated islands will be created in places;

will be created in places; Trees will be replanted to preserve as much of the tree heritage as possible.