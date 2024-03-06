Will the extension of the T13 tram encroach on private property? Will there be expropriations?

The extension of the T13 tram from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères is mainly on public urban, forest and Grande Ceinture rights-of-way. However, acquisitions will still be necessary:

In the forest areas located south and north of Poissy, as well as between the Chêne feuillu and the Achères-Ville RER station in Achères;

In the area of the former industrial and railway wasteland at the level of the Rouget de Lisle mixed development zone in Poissy;

In the urban sector of Poissy, where 3 houses on boulevard Gambetta, 11 houses of the landlord CDC Habitat on rue Adrienne Bolland and various plots of land hosting parking spaces and gardens will have to be acquired.

A parcel survey, carried out on the basis of the preliminary design studies, makes it possible to determine precisely the rights of way to be acquired, to identify their owners or beneficiaries and to estimate their cost. It took place from 21 May to 11 June 2021 for the tram sections located in Poissy and Saint-Germain-en-Laye (south of Poissy) and continues for those located in Saint-Germain-en-Laye (north of Poissy) and Achères.