Will the extension of the T13 tram generate noise or vibrations?

In the city, the tramway will run at the same speed as cars, or even less to anticipate certain passages, this is the case, for example, of the area before the bend allowing you to enter Avenue de Versailles. At this speed, the acoustic impact is limited and will not exceed that of the cars already driving there.

The tram-train technology chosen reduces noise and vibrations. In addition, when the tram passes within 7 metres of a building, it will run on a special slab called a "floating slab" which absorbs vibrations to limit nuisance.

Acoustic and vibration studies were carried out during the design of the project and will be reproduced once the tramway is in service, allowing the device to be adjusted if necessary. As an ticket, these studies were carried out on phase 1 of the T13 Tram in service, confirming that with the technology used (the same as for the extension), the regulatory average noise threshold - 63 decibels only when the tram passes, corresponding to the noise of a dishwasher or a normal conversation - is not exceeded.