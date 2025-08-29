How do you secure the work?

Each opening in the ground or operation in the field is protected by barriers to surround, signal the presence of the work and thus securer. If necessary, if the operations take place in front of a garage exit or a house entrance, light or heavy bridges are provided. Temporary traffic lights can also be set up and traffic men are sometimes deployed to improve the flow of car traffic around the construction site.

Workers are visible through reflective vests and are protected by their personal protective equipment such as helmets, goggles or gloves when necessary.