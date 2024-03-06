How to stay informed about the project?

The website dedicated to the extension of the T13 Tram provides detailed information on the project and makes documents related to the project available to the public: files on public inquiries, minutes of consultations, summary of studies, etc.

Other information materials (letters, leaflets, etc.) will be distributed during the key stages of the project, particularly during the construction site.

The public was also informed and invited to express their views on the project to extend the T13 tram from Saint-Germain-en-Laye to Achères during the consultations and public inquiries organised between 2013 and 2018.