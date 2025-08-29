I have a problem with the work being carried out near my home, who should I contact?

If you encounter any problems or have any comments related to the work carried out locally, you can contact Romain, the local agent of the project deployed by Île-de-France Mobilités, who will be able to listen to you and find out from the teams on site to help you.

You will find at the following link his contact as well as all the means at your disposal to inform you of current and future work: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/projets/tram-t13-prolongement/t13-voscontacts