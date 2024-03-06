What will the urban maintenance centre in Poissy be used for?

An urban maintenance centre (CdMU) will be created in Poissy, in the Saint-Sébastien district, when the extension of the T13 tram is completed. The CdMU will be used for the maintenance of tramway-type infrastructure, i.e. the rails and equipment located along the route in an urban environment. Its location close to the tram line will ensure rapid interventions in the event of a breakdown. Learn more about the Urban Maintenance Center.