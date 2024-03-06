ExtensionSaint-Germain > Achères
Will the stations be secure and accessible to all?
Published on
The stations and trams of the tramway will be accessible to anyone with disabilities.
Security will also be ensured thanks to video protection cameras that will be installed in each station to cover the passenger shelters and all the platforms. A video surveillance system will also assist the line's teams in their safety and security missions. Finally, the various developments are designed to promote the safety of the most vulnerable urban users such as cyclists or pedestrians.