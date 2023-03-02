Financing and the actors

As the transport organising authority, Ile-de-France Mobilités is co-managing the project to extend the T13 tram to Achères with SNCF Réseau. Coordinating the project owners on the entire route, it is in charge of the construction of the urban section between the Grande Ceinture branch south of Poissy and the Achères-Ville RER station.

SNCF Réseau is the contracting authority for the investment operations on the Grande Ceinture, which is part of the national rail network (between Lisière Pereire in Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Poissy). In this ticket, it is in charge of the engineering structures to be carried out on the urban section, at the interface with the national rail network (retaining wall on rue Adrienne Bolland, crossing of track group V). SNCF Réseau is the benchmark company for the management, maintenance and modernisation of the rail network.