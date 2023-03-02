Financing and the actors
The actors
Infrastructure
Infrastructure works (€362.7 million, 2013 value) are financed by the State at 21%, the Île-de-France Region at 49% and the Yvelines department at 30%
Rolling stock
The rolling stock (i.e. the buses) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The farm
The operation (i.e. the maintenance of buses and stations, human resources and video surveillance, etc.) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The funders
Committed to improving daily travel and the transition to more sustainable transport, the State is co-financing the project via the 2023-2027 mobility component of the 2021-2027 State-Region Plan Contract (CPER) and is actively participating in its monitoring via the Yvelines prefecture.
As the main funder of public transport in the Île-de-France region, the Île-de-France Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the network. Alongside Île-de-France Mobilités, it acts to sustainably improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents and meet the needs of all users.
The Yvelines Department is co-financing the T13 tram project through the special Region-Department contract. As a road owner and manager, he has been pursuing a proactive policy for many years to help develop public transport. In particular, it contributes to the financing of many public transit projects in dedicated lanes.
Project management
As the transport organising authority, Ile-de-France Mobilités is co-managing the project to extend the T13 tram to Achères with SNCF Réseau. Coordinating the project owners on the entire route, it is in charge of the construction of the urban section between the Grande Ceinture branch south of Poissy and the Achères-Ville RER station.
SNCF Réseau is the contracting authority for the investment operations on the Grande Ceinture, which is part of the national rail network (between Lisière Pereire in Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Poissy). In this ticket, it is in charge of the engineering structures to be carried out on the urban section, at the interface with the national rail network (retaining wall on rue Adrienne Bolland, crossing of track group V). SNCF Réseau is the benchmark company for the management, maintenance and modernisation of the rail network.
The partners
The Grand Paris Seine et Oise urban community is a fully invested partner in the project, mobilized throughout the studies and works. It is also the contracting authority for the concessionary works for the relocation of the sewerage networks. Its commitment makes it possible to ensure close coordination at the local level and to guarantee a harmonious integration of the operation into territorial dynamics.