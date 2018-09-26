Extension of Tram 3: a public inquiry to be informed and express oneself

The pursuit of a structuring project for Paris and the inner suburbs

Tram 3 currently connects the Pont du Garigliano to the Porte de la Chapelle in two sections serving 7 districts and many municipalities in the inner suburbs. By running along the Boulevards des Maréchaux, this structuring line allows inter-suburban travellers to avoid crossing Paris. Used every day by no more than 300,000 passengers, it is one of the busiest tram lines in the Ile-de-France network! From 24 November 2018, a first extension of 4.3km and 8 stations will be put into service between Porte de la Chapelle and Porte d'Asnières.

The Tram 3 route around the capital does not stop there and a new extension to Porte Dauphine is already underway. On the programme, 7 new stations for 3.2km of route that will serve both residential areas and business districts, offering a new frequent, regular and accessible mobility solution for the inhabitants and employees of the sector.