Extension of Tram 3: a public inquiry to be informed and express oneself
The pursuit of a structuring project for Paris and the inner suburbs
Tram 3 currently connects the Pont du Garigliano to the Porte de la Chapelle in two sections serving 7 districts and many municipalities in the inner suburbs. By running along the Boulevards des Maréchaux, this structuring line allows inter-suburban travellers to avoid crossing Paris. Used every day by no more than 300,000 passengers, it is one of the busiest tram lines in the Ile-de-France network! From 24 November 2018, a first extension of 4.3km and 8 stations will be put into service between Porte de la Chapelle and Porte d'Asnières.
The Tram 3 route around the capital does not stop there and a new extension to Porte Dauphine is already underway. On the programme, 7 new stations for 3.2km of route that will serve both residential areas and business districts, offering a new frequent, regular and accessible mobility solution for the inhabitants and employees of the sector.
Porte Maillot, a future major transport hub in the west of Paris
With the arrival of Tram 3, the rapidly changing Porte Maillot sector will become a major exchange point for the west of Paris. New connections will be offered to tram users with the arrival of the RER E extended by 2022, which will complement metro line 1 and RER C. This busy square will become a central hub, just a few minutes from the Gare Saint-Lazare and La Défense.
The extended Tram 3 will also connect with metro line 3 at Porte de Champerret, and with line 2 and RER C at Porte Dauphine.
How to participate in the public inquiry?
The public inquiry conducted by Île-de-France Mobilités under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry is an opportunity for everyone to find out about the characteristics of the project, its objectives and its benefits. The public is invited to learn about the integration of the tramway into the territory and to give its opinion. The objective of this last consultation period before the work: to listen to all the stakeholders and optimize the project to facilitate the progress of the site.
You can participate in this consultation via the form put online for the occasion or during public meetings and meetings. Find all the practical information on: http://prolongement-t3-ouest.enquetepublique.net
Two public meetings are organised:
- October 9, 2018 at 8 pm – École de Paris des métiers de la table – 17, rue Jacques Ibert, 75017 Paris
- October 15, 2018 at 8 pm – Mairie du 16e arrondissement – 71, avenue Henri Martin 75016 Paris
In addition, the commission of inquiry will provide several on-site services:
- Mairie du 16e arrondissement 71 Avenue Henri Martin, 75016 Paris
- Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Monday, October 15, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- Wednesday 31 October 2018 from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Mairie du 17e arrondissement 16-20 Rue des Batignolles, 75017 Paris
- Saturday 29 September 2018 from 9 am to 12 pm
- Thursday, October 4, 2018 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- Thursday, October 18, 2018 from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
- Monday, October 22, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wednesday 31 October from 2 pm to 5 pm
- Marché Bruix boulevard Amiral Bruix, Paris 16th
- Saturday 13 October 2018, from 9 am to 12 pm
- Marché Berthier boulevard de Reims, Paris 17th
- Saturday, October 20, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The project at a glance
2 arrondissements crossed (16th and 17th), on the border of 2 municipalities in the inner suburbs (Levallois-Perret and Neuilly-sur-Seine), 3.2 km of route, 12 minutes of travel time between Porte d'Asnières and Porte Dauphine, 59,000 passengers per day expected on the section. The total cost of the project is €193 million.
As co-project manager on the project, Île-de-France Mobilités is leading the execution of the project. The infrastructure is financed by the Île-de-France Region, the City of Paris, and the State. Île-de-France Mobilités is financing the rolling stock and operating costs.
The route of the Tram 3 project. Porte Dauphine to Porte d'Asnières