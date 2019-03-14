Cleanliness in stations and on trains, a daily challenge

Cleaning at the station

Every day, 350 people are mobilized to clean the 394 SNCF Transilien stations, which represents 450,000 hours every year for an area of 1.2 million m².

For example, 10,500 garbage bags are collected throughout the day (36 tickets, the equivalent of the weight of 5 elephants) and more than 11,000 seats are cleaned. On the ground, every day, the agents collect 2.5 tons of waste left by users (the weight of 700 garbage bags). 11 million cigarette butts are collected every year in train stations.

In large stations, cleaning is done all day with teams who intervene within 15 minutes to pick up a spilled coffee or waste thrown on the ground. In addition, for the comfort of customers, 200 stations in the Île-de-France region will be equipped with toilets by 2020. Thus, all stations with more than 5,000 passengers per day will be equipped.