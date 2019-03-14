Cleanliness in stations and on trains, a daily challenge
In the field, SNCF Transilien deploys 3,850 employees day and night who are dedicated to maintenance and cleaning in the 394 stations and 700 trains for which it is responsible.
In December 2018, Île-de-France France Mobilités voted in favour of an action plan for SNCF Transilien with an additional €1.5 million.
A reinforced action programme in 2019
Cleanliness in stations and on trains is a very legitimate expectation of passengers. To further improve this, Île-de-France Mobilités voted last December for a programme of complementary actions, proposed by SNCF Transilien, and based on the following concrete measures:
- Addition of toilets in stations: following strong demand from users of the network, particularly in the outer suburbs, the number of stations in the Ile-de-France region equipped with toilets will be increased to 200, i.e. 80 additional stations compared to the deployment of toilets currently underway, which concerns 120 stations.
- Clean up for 30 stations, more than just a spring cleaning, each year, 30 stations will be the subject of substantial cleaning and refurbishment work.
- Cleanliness application: generalization, on all Transilien lines, of the device for reporting cleanliness defects by passengers. By scanning the QR-Codes visible in the trains, the passenger is redirected to a site allowing him to describe the place and the problem observed by attaching a photo.
- The "nudge" to encourage passengers to participate in maintaining cleanliness: the "nudge" display system will be tested on several sites in order to encourage passengers to adopt a civic behaviour in terms of cleanliness, for example by throwing their waste in the appropriate places signposted.
This action plan represents an additional annual investment of €1.5 million financed by Île-de-France Mobilités. It is in addition to the €70 million that Ile-de-France Mobilités is already devoting to the cleanliness of SNCF Transilien trains and stations.
Cleanliness, a priority throughout the course
Whether in stations, during travel or in maintenance centres, cleanliness is a priority because it is a strong indicator of satisfaction for the 3.2 million daily passengers on the Transilien network.
Cleaning at the station
Every day, 350 people are mobilized to clean the 394 SNCF Transilien stations, which represents 450,000 hours every year for an area of 1.2 million m².
For example, 10,500 garbage bags are collected throughout the day (36 tickets, the equivalent of the weight of 5 elephants) and more than 11,000 seats are cleaned. On the ground, every day, the agents collect 2.5 tons of waste left by users (the weight of 700 garbage bags). 11 million cigarette butts are collected every year in train stations.
In large stations, cleaning is done all day with teams who intervene within 15 minutes to pick up a spilled coffee or waste thrown on the ground. In addition, for the comfort of customers, 200 stations in the Île-de-France region will be equipped with toilets by 2020. Thus, all stations with more than 5,000 passengers per day will be equipped.
Cleaning in the course
In order to maintain an acceptable level of cleanliness for travel, teams also carry out cleaning operations on the route, i.e. when trains are running, between morning and evening rush hours. This system is in addition to the QR-Codes that will be generalized on trains in 2019.
Cleaning after the trip
For the comfort of passengers, all trains are cleaned at least once a day, before each morning and evening peak. The duration of the operation is about 45 minutes per train. On average, a train is cleaned 470 times a year, or more than once a day.
And every 15 days, each train is cleaned more thoroughly in technicentre: vacuuming the seats and floors, cleaning the windows and partitions, the exterior of the trains (especially graffiti which must be cleaned within 72 hours), etc.
Most of these cleaning and comfort operations are carried out at night by 3,500 people in 9 technicentres in Île-de-France, outside peak hours (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.).
Press releases:
Good to know
By 2021, SNCF Transilien's 700 trains will be new or renovated.
The conclusion is clear: a new or renovated train encourages users of the network to be more careful and to respect the work carried out by the agents. They unconsciously want her to stay clean.
A cleaned train or station also reinforces the feeling of security.
Find out more about the new trains: