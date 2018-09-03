+ 300 new trains and RER trains running in 2018
+ 300 new trains and RER trains will run in 2018. New features to improve your daily commute in Île-de-France
Thanks to these new trains, passengers benefit from more comfort and punctuality (4 points more on line H between 2012 and 2016 and 6 points more on line K between 2016 and 2017).
More than 700 new and renovated trainsets between 2016-2021. Trains lines A,B,C,D,E,H,J,K,L,N,P,R,U
Read more: New and renovated trains and new buses
Press releases:
- The future RER of Île-de-France is unveiled
- Acceleration of the renewal of trains and RER trains in Île-de-France Mobilité
- Passenger comfort: Île-de-France Mobilités invests in + information and + services in stations
- Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region and SNCF are stepping up work to make stations accessible
- Île-de-France Mobilités continues to modernise and develop services in Ile-de-France stations
- Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP and SNCF launch a call for tenders to replace RER B trains
- The Regio 2N arrives on the Paris-Montereau axis of the R line
- The Regio2N will change the daily lives of the 70,000 passengers on Line R
- STIF confirms the acquisition of 83 new Regio2N trainsets for lines D and N
- The 200th Ile-de-France train arrives on the Ile-de-France network
- The Pontoise-Creil branch in the Ile-de-France region
- The Ile-de-France native takes the K