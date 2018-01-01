Which transport ticket to use in Île-de-France?
If you live or work in Île-de-France, several transport tickets are available to you depending on your profile and travel habits. Navigo passes and tickets are available to allow you to travel on the entire Île-de-France network.
Whether you are a permanent or occasional traveller passing through for a business trip or a tourist on holiday to discover the Île-de-France, several solutions exist depending on your travels.
- On the Navigo website, I choose my pass, my transport ticket, and I organize my trip...
- You can also consult our pricing guide.