Redevelopment of Poissy station: consultation from 12 June to 13 July

Rethinking Poissy station

However, the station suffers from malfunctions that affect the daily comfort of passengers. It is therefore essential to rethink its layout and operation in order to improve the quality of service for passengers and prepare for the arrival of new modes of transport.

Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) is proposing to implement a programme to develop the area around the station to make it more attractive.

The objectives to be achieved are as follows: better access to the station for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists; better intermodality, with easier connections between buses/trains/trams thanks to improved accessibility for people with reduced mobility (PRM) and effective and homogeneous signage around the station; a more readable bus offer with a simplification of the routes of the lines, or even the grouping into a single bus station. The project will be commissioned by 2024.

Île-de-France Mobilités and the project's funders: the State, the Île-de-France Region and the Yvelines Departmental Council, in partnership with the city of Poissy and the Grand Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community (GPS&O), are therefore inviting station users, local residents, associations and economic players to find out more and express their views on the project.