Reflection on pricing policy in Île-de-France
Issues addressed in the participants' presentations
- Overview of economic theories of pricing and analysis of the effect of the single tariff measure on the structure of ticket sales (Economists' note)
- Presentation of the effects of the single tariff on the fare revenues of the STIF (Note on the impact of the single tariff)
- Presentation of the challenges of the STIF budget in the face of the decline in recorded revenues (STIF budget note)
- Support for the presentation made by the economists (Presentation of the economists)
- Recommendations of the FNAUT of Île-de-France in order to rebalance the finances of the STIF (TUE presentation)
- UTP's point of view on the Ile-de-France tariff model (UTP presentation)
Other contextual elements
How much does a monthly transport pass cost in major cities in Europe?
How much does a monthly transport pass cost in major cities in Europe? London 415€: Area of the territory: 8600 square kilometre, 18 underground lines, 4 tram lines, 673 bus lines, 25 train lines. Berlin 191€: Area of the territory: 30,546 square kilometers, 10 metro lines, 44 tram lines, 934 bus lines, 55 train lines. île-de-France 73€: Area of the territory: 12,000 square kilometre, 14 metro lines, 8 tram lines, 1519 bus lines, 13 train lines. Lyon 79,40€: Area of the territory: 613 square kilometre, 4 metro lines, 6 tram lines, 135 bus lines, 7 train lines. Barcelona 150€: Area of the territory: 3239 Square kilometer, 11 metro lines, 6 tram lines, 683 bus lines, 11 train lines. Turin 56,50 €: Area of the territory: 838 Square Kilometer, 1 metro lines, 10 tram lines, 151 bus lines, 7 train lines. Madrid 131,80€: Area of the territory: 8028 Square kilometre, 13 metro lines, 4 tram lines, 670 bus lines, 9 train lines.
Source: EMTA and websites of the transport authorities concerned, the figures correspond to public transport accessible with the subscription mentioned.
Passenger participation in the operating cost of transport in Île-de-France
Passenger participation in the operating costs of transport in Île-de-France. The operating cost of trains, metros, trams and buses in Île-de-France each year is about 10 billion euros estimated in 2016, 72% of which is financed by employers, local authorities and other revenues. And 28% are financed by travellers through the purchase of navigo passes and tickets. 28% of the share paid by passengers since 2013. All your transport in Île-de-France.
Cost of the single tariff. Since 1 September 2015, the Navigo pass has been reduced to a single rate of 70 euros/month
Since 1 September 2015, the Navigo pass has been reduced to a single rate of 70 euros per month. The cost of this measure is €450 million each year and has only been partially funded. €150 million comes from the increase in a tax paid by employers (transport payment). There are still 300 million euros whose financing was not provided for by the former regional majority. All your transport in Île-de-France
Using public transport to go to work: the + economical solution
Using public transport to go to work: the most economical solution. Getting around by car 400€ per month, vehicle, fuel maintenance, parking, insurance,.. Getting around by car plus public transport €73 per month navigo card plus €100 vehicle, maintenance, fuel, parking, insurance... That's 173 euros per month. Getting around by bike plus public transport 73€ per month navigo card plus 35€ per month which 108 € per month. On an average journey of 25 kilometres. All your transport in Île-de-France
With your Navigo pass, you can travel on one of the most important networks in the world!
With your Navigo pass, you can travel on one of the most important networks in the world! 1500 bus lines, 13 train lines, 14 metro lines plus 4 new lines in 2030, 8 tram lines plus 5 new lines in 2022. And also, a network that evolves and adapts to your needs! A few examples: 700 train sets renewed in 2021 and 100% new metro trains on lines 1, 2, 5 and 9 in 2016 to improve your travel and comfort. 1400 clean buses (hybrid, NGV, electric put into service in 2016) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. 100 Véligo spaces to keep your bike safe. 100% of stations equipped with video protection in 2016. All your trips in Île-de-France.
The additional costs associated with the new lines
Additional costs related to new lines: by 2030, your transport network is expanding. Creation of new Métrp and Tram lines. Extension of existing lines. The commissioning of these new lines generates additional costs for the operation of the lines and the purchase of new trains. More than 1.2 billion euros for the operation of the new lines each year. More than €18.3 billion for the purchase of new trains, more than €8.4 billion between 2016 and 2022 and more than €9.9 billion between 2022 and 2030. For example, the operating cost of a metro line is 100 million euros per year and increases every year. For example: For Tram 3a and 3b, 46 new trains were needed. They each cost €3 million, for a total of €138 million. All your transport in Île-de-France.