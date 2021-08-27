Back to school 2021: shall we drop you off?
With 5 RER lines and 8 train lines on 903 kilometers of track, 14 metro lines and 5 more under construction, 10 tram lines and soon 4 more, 10,500 buses in circulation every day, many projects under development... and 100,000 people who work every day to keep your public transport running...
There is no doubt about it: we have one of the densest transport networks in the world in Île-de-France!
A network that takes you, every day, where you want, to do what you want!
Shall we drop you off?
Need nature?
With 4 regional nature parks, 50 forests, 12 nature reserves, 8342 km of rivers and canals, 7510 km of hiking trails and about 30,000 ponds: would you like to take a little break from nature in Île-de-France?
To be inspired and to walk, dream and get some fresh air within reach of the Navigo pass:
happy (mobile app)
The call of culture?
1250 museums, 3951 historical monuments, 311 cinemas and 840 live performance halls : yes, clearly, Île-de-France is full of cultural venues. In fact, Ile-de-France residents go to the cinema an average of 4.2 times a year*. Rolling!
So, fancy some culture and exploring close to home?
Theatre, museum, castle, concert hall or cinema: we take you on a journey to discover 8 inspiring or surprising cultural places, among the thousands that make up the beauty of the Île-de-France!
Do you want to exercise?
With 19,800 sports clubs in Île-de-France, we bet that we will be able to take you to the one where you can practice your favorite discipline!
And who knows, at the bend of a field, you may come across one of the 962 high-level sportsmen and women in the region? 20 of them even came home medalists from the Tokyo Olympic Games!
Fun, informative: discover the map of sports facilities near you!
Like a little hunger?
Île-de-France, a real land of gourmets. Proof? 29,000 cafés and traditional restaurants, including 131 Michelin-starred restaurants, 30 "roadside restaurants" and 25,000 fast-food restaurants have a table already ready for you!
For the record, one of the first "real" French restaurants was born in 1782 in Paris, at 26 rue de Richelieu, in the 1st arrondissement. Opened by Antoine de Beauvilliers, La Grande Taverne de Londres offered Parisians dishes as they were then eaten at the Palace of Versailles. Chic.
And you, where is your next table?
* sources CROCIS CCI Paris Île-de-France / Michelin Guide
Our Office Lives
912,942 companies are located in Île-de-France, no less! It is not surprising, therefore, that there are 2.2 million trips made every day by public transport between home and work*!
And since 72% of French people consider that work contributes to their personal happiness (in particular because it allows them to develop social ties**), the return to the office is finally the possibility of resuming the little rituals we love, such as drinks (farewell, birthday, Christmas, to celebrate a birth, a wedding, etc.) and the gifts that go with them.
So for your future back-to-the-office jars, here are some inspirations to get out of the traditional box of chocolates:
*Global Transport Survey 2018 - Île-de-France Mobilités
**Microsoft France/Opinion Way survey – November 2020