RER B, a new offer for more robustness
A new timetable for the south of the line
This new offer is the result of a consultation carried out since 2019 with elected officials and passenger associations in the south of the RER B line.
Faced with a particularly difficult situation, and while waiting for the continuation of the infrastructure investment programme and the arrival of new trains in 2025, immediate action was necessary.
This new offer is one of them.
Objectives: to adapt to changes in attendance and improve robustness
The changes should make it possible to adapt the offer to the changes in demand observed to the south of the line.
During peak hours, the new stops make it possible to better distribute passengers between missions to limit the overloading of certain trains, to adapt the service in stations that have seen strong changes in their attendance and to homogenize the waiting time between trains.
With these adjustments, the line will become more robust, which will have the effect of limiting train delays and traffic regulation measures following small hazards and incidents.
The new offer also makes it possible to respond to the desire for better service at the end of the evening, expressed by passengers and their representatives.
The new offer in detail
A new service during peak hours
All trains will be omnibus between the stations of Bourg-la-Reine and Cité Universitaire.
This translates into more station stops of:
- Gentilly and Laplace: 20 trains per hour compared to 15 previously
- Arcueil-Cachan and Bagneux : 20 trains per hour compared to 10 previously
The service will also be reinforced in the stations of:
- La Croix de Berny: 15 trains per hour compared to 10 previously
- Palaiseau and the Guichet : 10 trains per hour compared to 5 previously
An extension of the peak period, in the direction of the "counterpoint"
- in the morning, in the direction of Paris -> South: peak service until 09:00 instead of 08:30 previously
- in the evening, in the south-> Paris direction: peak service from 5:40 p.m. instead of 6:10 p.m. previously
At the end of the evening, 10 trains extended further south: + frequency, + free seats
This measure translates into:
- from Paris to Massy: an extension of the off-peak service, including 2 trains every 15 minutes, until 10:40 p.m. instead of 9:40 p.m. previously, before switching to night hours (1 train every 15 minutes)
- to Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse: 1 train every 15 minutes until 11:50 p.m. instead of 9:50 p.m. previously
And on weekends?
The result of consultation and proposed in preview at the end of August 2020, the implementation of long trains until the end of service on Saturday evenings and Sunday evenings is permanent. This measure is in addition to Friday evenings, which have been in effect since January 2019.
Result: + free seats for + comfort.