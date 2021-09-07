RER B, a new offer for more robustness

A new timetable for the south of the line

This new offer is the result of a consultation carried out since 2019 with elected officials and passenger associations in the south of the RER B line.

Faced with a particularly difficult situation, and while waiting for the continuation of the infrastructure investment programme and the arrival of new trains in 2025, immediate action was necessary.

This new offer is one of them.

Objectives: to adapt to changes in attendance and improve robustness

The changes should make it possible to adapt the offer to the changes in demand observed to the south of the line.

During peak hours, the new stops make it possible to better distribute passengers between missions to limit the overloading of certain trains, to adapt the service in stations that have seen strong changes in their attendance and to homogenize the waiting time between trains.

With these adjustments, the line will become more robust, which will have the effect of limiting train delays and traffic regulation measures following small hazards and incidents.

The new offer also makes it possible to respond to the desire for better service at the end of the evening, expressed by passengers and their representatives.