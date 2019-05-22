RER D SA 2019: encouraging initial results

SA 2019: encouraging first results

The first results are encouraging. Since December 2018, when this new organisation was implemented, the overall punctuality rate of the line has increased from 83% to 87.7% with a traffic of 615,000 passengers per day. The number of late passengers fell by 27%.

However, the level of quality expected by passengers, and which is the subject of a contractual commitment by the SNCF, has not yet been achieved, both in terms of punctuality and the maintenance of connections at the stations of Corbeil, Viry and Juvisy. If the D line is doing better, its results must be further improved.

To accompany this change, 13bus lines have also been reinforced on several networks between Juvisy and the Milly la Forêt sector, which allow Ile-de-France residents to get around better with easier connections with RER D trains.

The SA 2019 is part of a global plan to modernize this line with increased investments to amplify these results and improve robustness and punctuality.

Many projects to improve the line are still planned:

Improvement of passenger information

Reliability of connections

Deployment of the Régio2N and the RER NG

Modernisation of the train maintenance centre (€500 million)

Deployment of tools and regulators to improve traffic flow in the tunnel.

For more information, see the press release.