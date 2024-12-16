RER E: the east and west of the line are connected!

RER E: the complete offer!

Good news for all passengers crossing the Île-de-France from east to west: since December 15, 2024, the RER E connects the east of the Île-de-France directly to the west of Paris, without changing at Magenta Gare du Nord or Haussmann Saint-Lazare.

A complete offer made possible by the arrival of 34 additional RER NG trains, the purchase of which was 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.