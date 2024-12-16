RER E: the east and west of the line are connected!

Nanterre - La Folie station on the RER E @Malek Benaïssa

RER E: the complete offer!

Good news for all passengers crossing the Île-de-France from east to west: since December 15, 2024, the RER E connects the east of the Île-de-France directly to the west of Paris, without changing at Magenta Gare du Nord or Haussmann Saint-Lazare.

A complete offer made possible by the arrival of 34 additional RER NG trains, the purchase of which was 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

What is "RER NG"? This is the name of the new trains that have been running on this line since November 2023.

Inside an RER NG train on the RER E line @Malek Benaïssa
More frequent trains

Travel from Chelles-Gournay, Villiers-sur-Marne or Tournan to Nanterre-la-Folie, directly with more frequent trains: 16 trains per hour run during peak hours, i.e. 1 train every 4 minutes, and 10 trains per hour during off-peak hours, i.e. 1 train every 6 minutes in the central section of the line between Nanterre-la-Folie and Rosa Parks.

The RER E? Simply the + fast RER line in Île-de-France

With the complete offer of the RER E, your journeys are even faster. With a speed of up to 120 km/h in the central section, the RER E will transform the mobility of thousands of passengers.

Specifically:

  • Haussmann - Saint-Lazare <> La Défense: 7 minutes (as with the RER A from Auber)
  • Magenta Station Gare du Nord <> La Défense: 10 minutes
  • Rosa Parks <> La Défense: 15 minutes
  • Val de Fontenay <> La Défense: 24 minutes
  • Chelles-Gournay <> Neuilly-Porte Maillot: 34 minutes

Connections to northern Europe from La Défense are also optimized, with a train to Magenta (and therefore the Gare du Nord) every 4 minutes during rush hour.

Nanterre - La Folie station on the RER E ©Malek Benaïssa
The most interconnected line in Île-de-France

With the deployment of this comprehensive offer, the RER E becomes the most interconnected RER line in Île-de-France, offering connections with the other four RER lines, six Transilien train lines, ten metro lines and four tram lines*.

Lines connecting with the RER E: RER A, B, C and D. Trains H, J, K, L, P, U + TER and TGV to Gare du Nord. Metros 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14. Trams T1, T2, T3b and T4

With this complete offer, the RER E will also make it possible to relieve congestion on RER lines A, B and D in Paris:

  • 15% desaturation expected for RER A passengers on the busiest section of this line, between Châtelet – Les Halles and La Défense
  • 12% desaturation expected for passengers on the RER B and RER D, between Paris Gare du Nord and Châtelet – Les Halles.

The number of passengers on the RER E is expected to almost double (370,000 today, 600,000 expected with the extension to Nanterre-la-Folie and 700,000 during the extension to Mantes-La-Jolie).