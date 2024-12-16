RER E: the east and west of the line are connected!
RER E: the complete offer!
Good news for all passengers crossing the Île-de-France from east to west: since December 15, 2024, the RER E connects the east of the Île-de-France directly to the west of Paris, without changing at Magenta Gare du Nord or Haussmann Saint-Lazare.
A complete offer made possible by the arrival of 34 additional RER NG trains, the purchase of which was 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
What is "RER NG"? This is the name of the new trains that have been running on this line since November 2023.
More frequent trains
Travel from Chelles-Gournay, Villiers-sur-Marne or Tournan to Nanterre-la-Folie, directly with more frequent trains: 16 trains per hour run during peak hours, i.e. 1 train every 4 minutes, and 10 trains per hour during off-peak hours, i.e. 1 train every 6 minutes in the central section of the line between Nanterre-la-Folie and Rosa Parks.
The RER E? Simply the + fast RER line in Île-de-France
With the complete offer of the RER E, your journeys are even faster. With a speed of up to 120 km/h in the central section, the RER E will transform the mobility of thousands of passengers.
Specifically:
- Haussmann - Saint-Lazare <> La Défense: 7 minutes (as with the RER A from Auber)
- Magenta Station Gare du Nord <> La Défense: 10 minutes
- Rosa Parks <> La Défense: 15 minutes
- Val de Fontenay <> La Défense: 24 minutes
- Chelles-Gournay <> Neuilly-Porte Maillot: 34 minutes
Connections to northern Europe from La Défense are also optimized, with a train to Magenta (and therefore the Gare du Nord) every 4 minutes during rush hour.
The most interconnected line in Île-de-France
With the deployment of this comprehensive offer, the RER E becomes the most interconnected RER line in Île-de-France, offering connections with the other four RER lines, six Transilien train lines, ten metro lines and four tram lines*.
Lines connecting with the RER E: RER A, B, C and D. Trains H, J, K, L, P, U + TER and TGV to Gare du Nord. Metros 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, 13, 14. Trams T1, T2, T3b and T4
With this complete offer, the RER E will also make it possible to relieve congestion on RER lines A, B and D in Paris:
- 15% desaturation expected for RER A passengers on the busiest section of this line, between Châtelet – Les Halles and La Défense
- 12% desaturation expected for passengers on the RER B and RER D, between Paris Gare du Nord and Châtelet – Les Halles.
The number of passengers on the RER E is expected to almost double (370,000 today, 600,000 expected with the extension to Nanterre-la-Folie and 700,000 during the extension to Mantes-La-Jolie).