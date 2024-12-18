A new RER on line D
After years of work necessary to adapt the railway infrastructure, the RER line D is entering a new era of comfort and reliability. Since 18 December 2024, the first RER NG (New Generation) trains have been running on the line, significantly improving the travel experience for users. Eventually, 148 RER NG trains will gradually equip line D.
148 RER NG trains on the D
These modern trains, composed of 7 cars, offer a more pleasant environment on the 194 km of the route, from the north to the south of the Île-de-France.
The RER NG, you may have already taken it, on the RER E line. It is a train that has thought, both in terms of overall architecture and interior design, to optimise capacity and passenger flows, and to offer an additional capacity of 20% more seats than the previous generation of RER on the RER D.
With its completely open design, the RER NG is the first RER "boa" (without separation between the carriages), which allows passengers to spread out and circulate on the entire train, avoiding localised concentrations of passengers, which slow down the boarding and alighting at stops.
Another new feature designed to optimise boarding and alighting at the station: doors with wide openings of nearly 2 metres.
Adapting the line and its stations
But before welcoming these new trains, which are wider and heavier than the trains that have been running on the line until now, SNCF Réseau and Gares & Connexions had to undertake years of adaptation work. Century-old metal bridges to be reinforced, electrical installations to be rethought, signalling modernisation, garages to be equipped... But also 36 stations that had to be adapted to the gauge of the new trains.