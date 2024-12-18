A new RER on line D

148 RER NG trains on the D

These modern trains, composed of 7 cars, offer a more pleasant environment on the 194 km of the route, from the north to the south of the Île-de-France.

The RER NG, you may have already taken it, on the RER E line. It is a train that has thought, both in terms of overall architecture and interior design, to optimise capacity and passenger flows, and to offer an additional capacity of 20% more seats than the previous generation of RER on the RER D.