Soon 100% of the Île-de-France rail network will be electrified

Ecological and economical

An electrified rail network means trains that use cleaner and more economical energy than diesel. But also more modern, more comfortable, quieter trains.

This is a central environmental asset in the vision of Île-de-France Mobilités, which is committed to investing every day to bring to life an ever more sustainable mobility in the Ile-de-France region - for its trains of course, but also through the purchase of electric buses, BioNGV or hydrogen.