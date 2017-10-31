Getting around more easily with Smart Navigo

Navigo: a package of innovative services in your pocket

Validation Smart Navigo
Smart Navigo

I manage my card and now facilitate all the online procedures. Since June 2016 (deployment of online customer services), more than 880,000 Navigo customer accounts have been created.

New adapted passes: Since 1 January 2018, Île-de-France Mobilités has created new Navigo Day passes to meet the occasional and expected needs of daily or occasional travellers

Infographic: Prepare all your trips in Île-de-France thanks to the Vianavigo website and application.

Guidelines to follow to be able to move easily in Île-de-France

Learn more about Smart Navigo

Infographic: What's new in 2018 for the Navigo Pass
Infographic: What's new for 2018

What's new for 2018. Navigo day, a new transport ticket available on Navigo. Facilitate travel from suburb to suburb. As many trips as you want in a day and on all types of transport.

Infographic announcing the possibility of coupling an Autolib' subscription with the Navigo Pass
Infographic: Navigo, opens its doors as a user

Navigo, opens its doors of autilib'. Since April 18, 2018, pair your Autolib' subscription with your Navigo pass. Go to the subscription terminal or to www.autolib.eu. Your Navigo pass now gives you access to: 4,000 100% electric cars