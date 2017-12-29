Enhanced network security this year
The financing of future new-generation security gates for the Saint Lazare station decided a few days ago will contribute to this effort. 20 canine detection brigades were deployed on the SNCF network in 2017 to optimise safety and intervention capacity following alerts to abandoned parcels, but also to reduce intervention times and delays caused to passengers.
Security system in stations and transport in the Ile-de-France region
These brigades will be reinforced in 2018. The fight against harassment in transport is also a priority at the heart of Valérie Pécresse's concerns. A major awareness campaign, led by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region, SNCF, RATP and Optile from the first quarter of 2018, will be devoted to this cause.