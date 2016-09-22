European Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2016
Public Transport Day will take place on 17 September to encourage the public to use public transport.
During this week and the day of public transport, what could be more logical than to use your bike to access the stations and drop it off in a Véligo space in complete safety.
Or to use a self-service bike (Vélib' in Paris, Cristolib in Créteil, and VélO2 in Cercy-Pontoise).
And why not drop off your car at a Park & Ride to allow you to take public transport afterwards.
Drop off your bike safely with Véligo
Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) provides you with Véligo spaces near train stations or stations. These freely accessible or secure spaces are available in nearly 60 stations throughout the Île-de-France region. The secure areas are accessible with a Navigo card loaded with a valid transport ticket.
To benefit from this service, you must take out a subscription with the manager of the secure Véligo space you are interested in (transport operator or local authority).
The first application of the Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan (PDUIF), this service results in the development, in the immediate vicinity of station entrances, of secure lockers and/or shelters with free access. The lockers are accessible with a Navigo card.
Between two stations, use a self-service bike
The Navigo card allows you to load different self-service bicycle subscriptions . It allows you to combine your public transport subscription and your bicycle subscription on the same medium.
Park your car in a Park & Ride
Designed to encourage motoriststo use public transport, Park & Ride facilities are car parks located near a train station. The Navigo card allows access to parking spaces in certain cities in the Île-de-France region, provided that you have a valid transport pass and hold a Park and Ride subscription.
Find out more about: Véligo, self-service bicycles and park-and-ride facilities