European Mobility Week from 16 to 22 September 2016

Public Transport Day will take place on 17 September to encourage the public to use public transport.

During this week and the day of public transport, what could be more logical than to use your bike to access the stations and drop it off in a Véligo space in complete safety.

Or to use a self-service bike (Vélib' in Paris, Cristolib in Créteil, and VélO2 in Cercy-Pontoise).

And why not drop off your car at a Park & Ride to allow you to take public transport afterwards.