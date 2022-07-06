T13: let's go for the new tram between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain!
July 6, 2022, 6 p.m.: you board the T13 tram...
And that's it, it's finally here! You've seen him drive empty, test for months. You have become accustomed to its presence in the streets, along the roads, through the exceptional landscapes that punctuate the 18.8 kilometres that separate Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Saint-Cyr-l'École. And now it's yours, every day, all year round.
From Saint-Cyr-l'École to Saint-Germain-en-Laye in 30 minutes!
The T13 tram now puts Saint-Cyr only 30 minutes from Saint-Germain... without polluting, without spending more than a Navigo pass or a ticket. Enough to finally leave your car in the garage.
Currently linking seven municipalities (Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Mareil-Marly, L'Étang-la-Ville, Bailly, Noisy-le-Roi, Versailles, Saint-Cyr-l'École).
The T13 tram in figures: 18.8 km of line between Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Saint-Cyr-l'École, 12 stations including 7 created, 7 municipalities served, 30 minutes between Saint-Germain RER and Saint-Cyr RER
The T13: a tram-train in your daily life
The T13 tram is actually a "tram-train". This means that it runs both in the city (in tram mode, on dedicated urban tracks) and on the National Rail Network of the Grande Ceinture Ouest (in train mode).
Five stations on this Grande Ceinture Ouest have been redeveloped to accommodate the T13: Noisy-le-Roi, Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche – Forêt de Marly, Mareil-Marly, Fourqueux – Bel Air and Lisière Pereire (the other seven stations on the route have been created).
Quote / What will the arrival of the T13 tram change in your daily life? "I will take the tram from Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche to Saint-Germain-en-Laye where I go to school. I will move faster and in a more environmentally friendly way. I can't wait to try it" Alexandros, 11 years old, Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche
An exceptional career, a respected heritage
Between Saint-Cyr l'École and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, the T13 route winds along historical and natural sites that are the pride of the Île-de-France.
From the Château de Saint-Germain-en-Laye, to the Avenue des Loges and its alignment of trees, to the forest of Saint-Germain, to the plain of Versailles and its exceptional perspective with the castle: all these magnificent places are preserved by the arrival of a T13 tram, the integration of which has been worked on in consultation with all the public and private actors concerned.