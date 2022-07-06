T13: let's go for the new tram between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain!

The T13: a tram-train in your daily life

The T13 tram is actually a "tram-train". This means that it runs both in the city (in tram mode, on dedicated urban tracks) and on the National Rail Network of the Grande Ceinture Ouest (in train mode).

Five stations on this Grande Ceinture Ouest have been redeveloped to accommodate the T13: Noisy-le-Roi, Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche – Forêt de Marly, Mareil-Marly, Fourqueux – Bel Air and Lisière Pereire (the other seven stations on the route have been created).