Inauguration: the T12 tram-train runs between Massy and Évry-Courcouronnes

The T12 is the new tram-train that connects Massy to Évry-Courcouronnes in 16 stations. It opened its doors on December 10, 2023, after three months of dry run.

What is a tram-train?

The tram-train is a 2-in-1 tram that runs both on conventional tram tracks, in urban areas, and on the tracks of the national rail network. The T12, for example, uses it between Massy and Petit Vaux stations, which it now serves instead of the RER C.