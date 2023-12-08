Inauguration: the T12 tram-train runs between Massy and Évry-Courcouronnes
The T12 tram-train in Épinay-sur-Orge
The T12 is the new tram-train that connects Massy to Évry-Courcouronnes in 16 stations. It opened its doors on December 10, 2023, after three months of dry run.
What is a tram-train?
The tram-train is a 2-in-1 tram that runs both on conventional tram tracks, in urban areas, and on the tracks of the national rail network. The T12, for example, uses it between Massy and Petit Vaux stations, which it now serves instead of the RER C.
T12 tram-train: improving service to Essonne and access to the region's business and employment centres
Accessible and fast, the T12 tram-train line facilitates travel in the department (twelve municipalities in Essonne are served) as well as between the various centres of activity and employment in the area thanks to connections with the rest of the regional network (RER B, C, D, bus lines, the Tzen 4 and, eventually, the metro 18).
T12 tram-train: in figures
The T12 is, 20.4 km and 40 min between Massy and Évry. 16 stations in 12 municipalities, 1 tram every 10 minutes during peak hours (first 15 minutes then 10 minutes from 2024). A line available 7 days a week from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The T12 is:
- 40 minutes between Massy and Évry-Courcouronnes
- Eventually, 1 tram every 10 minutes during rush hour*
- A service 7 days a week from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- A route that passes through 12 municipalities in Essonne : Massy, Palaiseau, Champlan, Longjumeau, Chilly-Mazarin, Épinay-sur-Orge, Morsang-sur-Orge, Vitry-Chatillon, Grigny, Ris-Orangis and Évry-Courcouronnes
- 16 comfortable stations (with glazed and green shelters, real-time passenger information and seating facilities), including 11 new and 5 existing stations on the renovated RER C line
- 4 RER C stations now served by the T12 to relieve congestion on the line and reduce travel time for passengers (Longjumeau, Chilly Mazarin, Gravigny Balizy and Petit Vaux)
- 6.5 km of green pedestrian cycle paths with bicycle parking and hoops at each station
*The frequency will be 15 minutes at commissioning and will increase to 10 minutes in spring 2024