[Work is progressing] Extension of metro line 11

Since the beginning of October, the construction of the future Montreuil-Hôpital station has begun in front of the André Grégoire hospital center. The civil engineering work started this summer at the Place Carnot and Serge Gainsbourg stations is still in progress and is progressing at a good pace. On the Rosny-Bois-Perrier side, the preparation of the tunnel site to connect the station and the future train maintenance workshop to the viaduct located at the Coteaux Beauclair station is already well advanced.

Finally, the completion of civil engineering work is progressing well at La Dhuys station. The digging of the central shaft of the future station is still underway and will make it possible to accommodate the tunnel boring machine from 2019. The tunnel boring machine will make it possible to dig the tunnel in which the future metros will run when they are put into service.