[Work is progressing] Extension of metro line 11
Since the beginning of October, the construction of the future Montreuil-Hôpital station has begun in front of the André Grégoire hospital center. The civil engineering work started this summer at the Place Carnot and Serge Gainsbourg stations is still in progress and is progressing at a good pace. On the Rosny-Bois-Perrier side, the preparation of the tunnel site to connect the station and the future train maintenance workshop to the viaduct located at the Coteaux Beauclair station is already well advanced.
Finally, the completion of civil engineering work is progressing well at La Dhuys station. The digging of the central shaft of the future station is still underway and will make it possible to accommodate the tunnel boring machine from 2019. The tunnel boring machine will make it possible to dig the tunnel in which the future metros will run when they are put into service.
As far as the modernisation work on line 11 is concerned, work has already started since last May at the current terminus Mairie des Lilas. The Goncourt, Belleville, Porte des Lilas and Place des Fêtes stations have also been affected since this autumn.
The Project at a glance
To support the urban development of the eastern Ile-de-France region, the extension of line 11 plans to serve several municipalities characterised by major changes: Les Lilas, Montreuil, Romainville, Noisy-le-Sec and Rosny-sous-Bois. 6 new stations will be created: Serge Gainsbourg, Place Carnot (whose name is provisional), Montreuil-Hôpital, La Dhuys, Coteaux Beauclair and Rosny-Bois-Perrier. This extension includes 6 km of new tracks, covered in 12 minutes when it is commissioned. The entire line will be covered in 24 minutes from Rosny-Bois-Perrier to Châtelet compared to 55 currently. Nearly 10,100 passengers will use this new extension during morning rush hour.
New rolling stock will finally be deployed on line 11, with the order by Île-de-France Mobilités for 20 new trains. The latter will benefit from better comfort and better isolation from external noise, in addition to having the advantage of energy consumption reduced by 20% compared to previous equipment (LED lighting, electric braking, etc.).
Work began in 2016, with commissioning scheduled for 2022.
RATP and Île-de-France Mobilités are jointly managing the project. RATP is overseeing the completion of the extension of the line as well as the process of modernising the stations, and Île-de-France Mobilités is ensuring that the project runs smoothly and that costs and schedules are respected.
The project to extend line 11 is financed by the State, the Île-de-France Region and the Société du Grand Paris to the tune of 20%, 46% and 28% respectively. The adaptation and modernization phase of the stations is covered by the State at 11%, the Île-de-France Region at 26%, the city of Paris at 29% and finally the RATP at 34%. The operation and rolling stock of the line are 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Infographic: The financing of the project actors
For more information, you can consult the project sheet or the dedicated website: www.prolongementligne11est.fr/
