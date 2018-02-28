[Work is progressing] Extension of Tram 3 to Porte d'Asnières

A major project for the north-west of Paris and the inner suburbs

The Tram 3 extension project at Porte d'Asnières aims to strengthen the public transport offer in a rapidly developing sector, characterised by numerous urban projects and the creation of the new High Court which will open its doors this year. The objective of the project is to create a new transversal link along the Boulevard des Maréchaux, in connection with several current lines, the RER C and the Metro 4, 13 and soon 14 at Porte de Clichy. It is a project that will benefit the inhabitants of the north-west of Paris as well as those of the neighbouring municipalities. In total, nearly 200,000 people and 100,000 jobs will be served by the extension.

The essentials on the Tram 3 extension project in video