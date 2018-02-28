[Work is progressing] Extension of Tram 3 to Porte d'Asnières
A major project for the north-west of Paris and the inner suburbs
The Tram 3 extension project at Porte d'Asnières aims to strengthen the public transport offer in a rapidly developing sector, characterised by numerous urban projects and the creation of the new High Court which will open its doors this year. The objective of the project is to create a new transversal link along the Boulevard des Maréchaux, in connection with several current lines, the RER C and the Metro 4, 13 and soon 14 at Porte de Clichy. It is a project that will benefit the inhabitants of the north-west of Paris as well as those of the neighbouring municipalities. In total, nearly 200,000 people and 100,000 jobs will be served by the extension.
The essentials on the Tram 3 extension project in video
The work is entering its final phase
Throughout the 4.3 km of route, the work is progressing at a steady pace. On some sections, the platform and the rails have been completed and the stations are being developed, on others the laying of the rails continues. The next step will come in the spring with the laying of 27,000 m2 of rolls of grass that will cover almost all the tracks. The development of this eco-efficient and eco-responsible turf is a complex process, explanations in video:
The new trains have arrived
The extension of Tram 3 requires 14 new Citadis trains built by Alstom in La Rochelle. These modern, comfortable and accessible trains each have a capacity of 300 seats, 75 of which are seated. They represent a qualitative leap in terms of comfort and silence compared to the buses that run on the current PC line, which will be replaced by the tramway. The rolling stock required for the extension of Tram 3 represents an investment of €48 million, 100% of which is covered by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The project at a glance
The extension of Tram 3 to Porte d'Asnières has 8 stations on 4.3 km of new track. By making it possible to connect the Porte de la Chapelle in 14 minutes and by completing the service currently provided by Tram 3b, the extension will be used by 89,000 passengers every day.
The project is led by Île-de-France Mobilités, which has entrusted the project management to the City of Paris and the RATP.
Funding is provided by the City of Paris, the Île-de-France Region and the State for a total amount of 211 million euros. The operation of the future extension is financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, it represents 7.2 million euros per year.