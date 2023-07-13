Line 15: allocation of the southern section to the consortium led by RATPDev

It has been announced that the public service contract for the operation of the southern section of metro line 15 has been awarded, not to a company, but to a consortium formed by RATPDev, Alstom and Comfort DelGro.

What will be the missions of the consortium chosen to operate the southern section of metro line 15?

Take care of rail transport by automatic metro on the southern section,

by automatic metro on the southern section, Manage the operation, upkeep, maintenance and renewal of the various equipment (station, bicycle parking, rolling stock, maintenance and storage site, equipment in stations, etc.),

(station, bicycle parking, rolling stock, maintenance and storage site, equipment in stations, etc.), Take charge of the relationship with passengers, their reception, their information and the sale of transport tickets ,

, Manage safety and security ,

and , Fight against fraud and vandalism.

The contract will take effect on 1 October 2023 for a minimum period of nine years. The southern section of line 15 will be put into service at the end of 2025.