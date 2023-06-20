Line 15: a first train of the future metro arrives at the Champigny operations centre

The next steps for metro line 15

After the first convoy on 19 June, a second, scheduled for 3 July, will take other cars directly to the CEM in Champigny where the trains will be assembled at the beginning of July before the start of the tests.

Mid-July: Static tests begin for the metro line 15

What is the purpose of these tests? Static tests are tests carried out without setting the train in motion. They make it possible to check the general proper functioning and to carry out any adjustments, before moving on to dynamic tests.

November 2023: green light for dynamic testing!

In November, it's the turn of the dynamic tests to begin. These tests will make it possible to test the equipment in circulation on a closed circuit. Safety, braking, acceleration or comfort equipment such as air conditioning, everything is checked.

Horizon 2025 and 2030: commissioning of line 15

In 2025, the southern axis that will connect will be the first to be commissioned. In 2030, it will be the turn of the East and West axes to welcome the first passengers.

An ambitious project that will form, after the commissioning of the two axes, a 75 km ring road that will serve 22 municipalities around Paris!