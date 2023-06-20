Line 15: a first train of the future metro arrives at the Champigny operations centre
The metro line 15 project is separated into three axes. Aneastern axis that will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel to Champigny-sur-Marne, asouthern axis that will connect Pont de Sèvres to Noisy-Champs and a western axis that will connect Saint-Denis Pleyel to Pont de Sèvres.
A flagship line in the construction of tomorrow's public transport undertaken by Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners, its aim is to form a new outdoor ring road around Paris that will facilitate travel and reduce travel time for the inhabitants of the 22 municipalities served, by reducing the congestion of current transport.
20 June, the very first train leaves the Alstom factory for the Champigny operations centre
After the construction of the trains and a series of initial tests carried out by the manufacturer, on Tuesday 20 June, metro 15 will reach a new milestone!
A first convoy of six cars (which, once assembled, will form a train that can accommodate up to 1,000 passengers!) from Alstom's construction plants in Valencienne to Champigny to the Equipment Operations Centre (CEM) where they will be assembled before starting a new series of tests.
This first convoy will arrive at its destination 2 days after its departure, on June 21st!
The new metro lines 15, 16 and 17: in a few words
100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, these new metros that will equip line 15, but also lines 16 and 17, herald the future of public transport in the Ile-de-France region with ever greater accessibility, comfort and safety on board!
Make the introductions:
- + spacious: carriages with 3 or 6 trains widened to facilitate circulation and improve passenger comfort,
- + efficient : 100% automatic, traffic is faster and more frequent,
- + accessible : 100% accessible, it is adapted for people with disabilities, people with reduced mobility and wheelchairs with level access between the platform and the train and 2 areas reserved for wheelchairs per train,
- + comfortable : air conditioning and heating that adapt to the temperature of the train, lighting that can be changed according to the time of day and real-time information screens,
- + connected : USB sockets in each car, to work or charge your electronic devices,
- + secure : on-board video surveillance systems,
- + ecological : in addition to being 100% electric, the metro's braking technology makes it possible to recover energy and reduce particle emissions,
- + intelligent : thanks to an on-board diagnostic system that sends information to the maintenance teams in real time.
The next steps for metro line 15
After the first convoy on 19 June, a second, scheduled for 3 July, will take other cars directly to the CEM in Champigny where the trains will be assembled at the beginning of July before the start of the tests.
Mid-July: Static tests begin for the metro line 15
What is the purpose of these tests? Static tests are tests carried out without setting the train in motion. They make it possible to check the general proper functioning and to carry out any adjustments, before moving on to dynamic tests.
November 2023: green light for dynamic testing!
In November, it's the turn of the dynamic tests to begin. These tests will make it possible to test the equipment in circulation on a closed circuit. Safety, braking, acceleration or comfort equipment such as air conditioning, everything is checked.
Horizon 2025 and 2030: commissioning of line 15
In 2025, the southern axis that will connect will be the first to be commissioned. In 2030, it will be the turn of the East and West axes to welcome the first passengers.
An ambitious project that will form, after the commissioning of the two axes, a 75 km ring road that will serve 22 municipalities around Paris!