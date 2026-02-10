Tzen 4: a new generation bus arrives in Essonne

Why a new line?

In Essonne, the bus line 4206 (ex 402) which connects Viry-Châtillon to Corbeil-Essonnes is the busiest line in the outer suburbs.

Often saturated and subject to heavy road traffic, today's buses were no longer sufficient to absorb the growing demand from passengers.

To avoid delays and offer more comfort on board, line 4206 is gradually being replaced by the Tzen 4 from 10 February 2026 : a long bi-articulated bus running over 14 km of redesigned infrastructure, with reserved lanes for a large part of the route.

Please note: line 4206 will continue to run every 15 minutes from Monday to Friday in addition to Tzen 4.