New lineViry-Châtillon > Corbeil-Essonnes

Image 1 of 4
Plan
Key-Figures
14 km
of tracing
5
Municipalities concerned
30
Stations
5 hours > 1 hour
Continuous service
Numerous connections
along the entire route
47 000
passengers expected every day
Calendar
- 2016Declaration of public utility
- 2018-2019Finalization of the preliminary design and project studies
- 2020-2022Diversion of concession networks
- 2023-2025Infrastructure works (lanes dedicated to buses, stations, etc.)
- Todayfrom summer 2025Equipment tests, bus traffic tests, dry runs