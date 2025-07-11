Bus

New lineViry-Châtillon > Corbeil-Essonnes

State + France Recovery
European Union
Île-de-France Region
Department of Essonne
Île-de-France Mobilités

Plan

Key-Figures

14 km

of tracing

5

Municipalities concerned

30

Stations

5 hours > 1 hour

Continuous service

Numerous connections

along the entire route

47 000

passengers expected every day

Calendar

Funding and actors
  1. 2016
    Declaration of public utility
  2. 2018-2019
    Finalization of the preliminary design and project studies
  3. 2020-2022
    Diversion of concession networks
  4. 2023-2025
    Infrastructure works (lanes dedicated to buses, stations, etc.)
  5. Today
    from summer 2025
    Equipment tests, bus traffic tests, dry runs