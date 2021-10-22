Discover the project

Thanks to larger buses and dedicated lanes on most of the line, the Tzen 4 will offer comfortable and efficient journeys. It will replace line 4206 (former 402) over 14 km between "La Treille" in Viry-Chatillon and the Corbeil-Essonnes RER station, the busiest section of the outer suburbs. The Tzen 4 is a world first: it will be the first 24-metre, 100% electric bi-articulated bus, with a ground recharge in less than 5 minutes.