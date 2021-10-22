Discover the project
Thanks to larger buses and dedicated lanes on most of the line, the Tzen 4 will offer comfortable and efficient journeys. It will replace line 4206 (former 402) over 14 km between "La Treille" in Viry-Chatillon and the Corbeil-Essonnes RER station, the busiest section of the outer suburbs. The Tzen 4 is a world first: it will be the first 24-metre, 100% electric bi-articulated bus, with a ground recharge in less than 5 minutes.
Tzen 4 - Albert Camus station in Ris-Orangis (development intentions)
A line that supports the development of the territory
The Tzen 4 will welcome more than 40,000 passengers per day. It accompanies :
- population and employment growth (+18% for population and +3% for jobs)
- an increase in commuting, in particular to or from Évry-Courcouronnes
- an increase in the travel of students and young schoolchildren
- a service to the main projects of the territory: rehabilitation of the Tarterêts district in Corbeil-Essonnes, ZAC de Grigny city centre, urban renewal of the Grande Borne in Grigny, redevelopment of the Agora in Évry-Courcouronnes, etc.
The districts served
The territory has many urban renewal projects: creation of concerted development zones (ZAC), new districts, urban renewal projects (PRU). The Tzen 4 will serve the new housing and equipment sectors in order to reach the maximum number of inhabitants and employees. Thus, it will cross the Grande Borne district and the ZAC Centre-ville in Grigny, the Plateau and Canal districts in Évry-Courcouronnes, the Centre Hospitalier Sud Francilien and the ZAC de la Montagne des Glaises in Corbeil-Essonnes, etc.