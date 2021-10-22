Funding and actors

The funders

By financing up to 21% of the Tzen 4, the State is committed to offering Ile-de-France residents more efficient transport to move towards a sustainable city and a more peaceful lifestyle. The State is pursuing its objective of making the transport network more efficient by making it part of the dynamics of the territories in order to better meet the daily needs of users, to improve access to transport for all and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region.

In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The creation of new bus lines is part of this major programme, and the Region is therefore devoting significant financial resources to it. The Region was then the main financier of the project, providing 49% of the cost of the work.