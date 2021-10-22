Funding and actors
The actors of the project
Infrastructure
Many public actors have committed to financing the project's studies: the State (21%), the Île-de-France Region (49%) and the Essonne department (30%).
Rolling stock
The rolling stock (i.e. the buses) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The farm
The operation (i.e. the maintenance of buses and stations, human resources and video surveillance, etc.) will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The funders
By financing up to 21% of the Tzen 4, the State is committed to offering Ile-de-France residents more efficient transport to move towards a sustainable city and a more peaceful lifestyle. The State is pursuing its objective of making the transport network more efficient by making it part of the dynamics of the territories in order to better meet the daily needs of users, to improve access to transport for all and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region.
In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The creation of new bus lines is part of this major programme, and the Region is therefore devoting significant financial resources to it. The Region was then the main financier of the project, providing 49% of the cost of the work.
In order to best meet the needs essential to the development of the territory, the Department of Essonne is devoting 450 million euros to mobility for the period 2017-2021. This investment contributes, in particular, to the development of a structuring public transport network aimed at strengthening the territorial network, to promote exchanges with the major economic centres and to facilitate access to the regional network (RER, Grand Paris Express) for Essonne residents. It also makes it possible to make the road a major lever for improving travel and contributes to developing the use of alternative and active modes.