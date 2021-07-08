A discount dedicated to Civic Service volunteers

Who can benefit from the Civic Service discount?

All volunteers of the Civic Service and the European Voluntary Service (European Solidarity Corps)

What are the conditions of access?

Have signed an employment contract with the Civic Service Agency for a mission taking place in Île-de-France Have a personalised Navigo pass. If you don't have one, you can get one for free:

via the Internet from your Personal Space

in the network's counters and sales agencies

by mail from the Navigo Agency

Please note: the Navigo imagine R, Navigo Annual, Navigo Easy and Navigo Découverte passes are not eligible vehicles

How to get your Civic Service discount?

The request for a reduction must be made on the Solidarité Transport website