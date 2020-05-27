Véligo location passes the 10,000 customer mark

The long-term rental service is attracting more and more customers, thanks in particular to its reliability, robustness, and very responsive customer service

User reviews of Véligo Location

Jean-Michel – 55 years old - Paris: "15 years ago I left my car for a scooter, 6 months ago I left my scooter for the bike and I wouldn't go back" // "What's great is that we have a bike and we have a service!"

Fabienne - 45 years old - Verneuil sur Seine: "It's a service that I was really waiting for, I was delighted to have this opportunity to try before considering the purchase"

Heissam – 31 years old - Saint-Denis: " Véligo really convinced me and I'm really thinking about buying an electric bike afterwards."

Lola – 28 years old – Paris: "I wanted to test, to get started without buying it and so for me it was a good way to be able to test, to see if I was going to use my bike in any circumstance. And the answer was yes! »

The current context has encouraged many Ile-de-France residents to turn to cycling. The Véligo Location service supports this dynamic and has been very much in demand as the end of lockdown approaches.

The health crisis linked to Covid 19 has temporarily shut down factories. As delivery times are longer, the waiting time to receive your bike is extended by a few weeks.

Île-de-France Mobilités is doing everything possible to meet this demand and will increase the total capacity of Véligo Location by 5,000 additional bikes by the end of 2020 and 500 additional cargo bikes (longtails, two-wheelers and three-wheelers) will also be available at the beginning of 2021.

The service should continue to build loyalty among the inhabitants of the Île-de-France region and convince them to buy an electrically assisted bike at the end of the experience, a choice supported by Île-de-France Mobilités, which offers a purchase subsidy of 50% of the price of the bike with a ceiling of 500 euros.