Véligo location passes the 10,000 customer mark
Some key figures on the news of Véligo Location:
- 3,500 additional subscriptions were recorded in the space of just three weeks;
- 80% of users want to extend their subscription beyond the six months;
- nearly 50% express the wish to acquire an electric bike after returning their Véligo.
The long-term rental service is attracting more and more customers, thanks in particular to its reliability, robustness, and very responsive customer service
User reviews of Véligo Location
- Jean-Michel – 55 years old - Paris: "15 years ago I left my car for a scooter, 6 months ago I left my scooter for the bike and I wouldn't go back" // "What's great is that we have a bike and we have a service!"
- Fabienne - 45 years old - Verneuil sur Seine: "It's a service that I was really waiting for, I was delighted to have this opportunity to try before considering the purchase"
- Heissam – 31 years old - Saint-Denis: " Véligo really convinced me and I'm really thinking about buying an electric bike afterwards."
- Lola – 28 years old – Paris: "I wanted to test, to get started without buying it and so for me it was a good way to be able to test, to see if I was going to use my bike in any circumstance. And the answer was yes! »
The current context has encouraged many Ile-de-France residents to turn to cycling. The Véligo Location service supports this dynamic and has been very much in demand as the end of lockdown approaches.
The health crisis linked to Covid 19 has temporarily shut down factories. As delivery times are longer, the waiting time to receive your bike is extended by a few weeks.
Île-de-France Mobilités is doing everything possible to meet this demand and will increase the total capacity of Véligo Location by 5,000 additional bikes by the end of 2020 and 500 additional cargo bikes (longtails, two-wheelers and three-wheelers) will also be available at the beginning of 2021.
The service should continue to build loyalty among the inhabitants of the Île-de-France region and convince them to buy an electrically assisted bike at the end of the experience, a choice supported by Île-de-France Mobilités, which offers a purchase subsidy of 50% of the price of the bike with a ceiling of 500 euros.
What is Véligo Location?
Véligo Location is the long-term rental service for electrically assisted bicycles (EABs) of Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for mobility in the Île-de-France region, in order to encourage the development of this practice by allowing all Ile-de-France residents to discover the use of electric bicycles for their daily travel. This new service is funded by Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region and operated by Fluow, a group of French companies serving active mobility.
How much does Véligo Location cost?
This e-bike rental service for a period of six months is offered for a rate of €40 per month for the user, including the repair and maintenance of the bike. The monthly subscription may be covered up to 50% by the employer, alone or in addition to the Navigo subscription for passengers making intermodal journeys, thus making the proposed offer largely competitive. The remaining cost for the subscriber will be €20 per month. Also, reduced rates will be offered and subscribers to Véligo parking lockers will be able to benefit from a commercial discount on their electrically assisted bicycle subscription.
Useful links: