How does it work to buy tickets on my phone or connected watch?
Thanks to your phone, no more waiting at the ticket office and at the ticket machines!
A service for purchasing transport tickets (tickets, Navigo passes, etc.) is offered in several of the following Android and iOS mobile applications :
This service provided by Île-de-France Mobilités allows you to buy Ile-de-France transport tickets on a compatible NFC phone to recharge a Navigo pass or to validate with your phone or connected watch.
We recommend that you be authenticated on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect at the time of your purchase to receive a nominative proof of purchase and to retrieve it later from the Île-de-France Mobilités application.
To top up tickets on a Navigo pass with a phone (Android and iOS)
- Go to the "purchase" section of your app
- Present your Navigo pass on the back of your phone to view its contents
- Choose a ticket to buy. You will have to present your Navigo pass again on the back of the phone to load the ticket purchased.
- Validate with your Navigo pass as usual
Find out how to load a Navigo pass with your phone in video on Android and iOS.
To load tickets on a phone (Android and iOS) and validate directly with
- Choose the ticket you want to buy, it will be stored securely in your phone.
- Present the backof your phone in front of the validator and validate
Please note: tickets loaded into your Navigo pass and those loaded into your phone are not synchronized. You will have to choose to use either your Navigo pass or your phone.
Learn how to upload a ticket to your phone as a video on Android and iOS.
To load a ticket on a smartwatch (Android and iOS) and validate with
On the phone your smartwatch is paired with:
- Choose the ticket you want to buy and load it into your watch. This will be securely stored in your smartwatch.
- Use your smartwatch to validate and view your tickets.
- Please note: tickets loaded into your Navigo pass and those loaded into your phone or connected watch are not synchronized. You will have to choose to use either your Navigo pass or your phone or your connected watch.
1 Navigo card on iPhone = 1 traveller
On iOS, it is possible to create different virtual cards to store other passengers' tickets. Here are the steps to follow from the Île-de-France Mobilités application:
- From the purchase menu of your app, choose the "On my iPhone" option
- Select the card on which you want to buy a ticket
- Need a new virtual card to travel with others? Create a new one with ease
- Shop as usual
- To travel, choose the card you want to use from the Wallet app on your iPhone
- You can also choose a card on the fly by pressing the right side button on your iPhone 2 times
1 Navigo card = 1 traveller