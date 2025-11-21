Thanks to your phone, no more waiting at the ticket office and at the ticket machines!

A service for purchasing transport tickets (tickets, Navigo passes, etc.) is offered in several of the following Android and iOS mobile applications :

This service provided by Île-de-France Mobilités allows you to buy Ile-de-France transport tickets on a compatible NFC phone to recharge a Navigo pass or to validate with your phone or connected watch.

We recommend that you be authenticated on Île-de-France Mobilités Connect at the time of your purchase to receive a nominative proof of purchase and to retrieve it later from the Île-de-France Mobilités application.