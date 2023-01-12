You can request a refund due to delays, strikes or any other major incident or exceptional event that takes place on the Ile-de-France network and is the subject of an active reimbursement campaign.

To see all ongoing campaigns and operations, go to the single compensation portal.

If no compensation campaign is underway, or if it is indicated that an operation has been closed, it is no longer possible to request a refund.

Please note: this space does not process specific and individual refund requests such as the reimbursement of the pass by the department (Imagine R or Senior), demagnetized tickets, etc.