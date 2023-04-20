⚠ These reimbursement campaigns are now over: it is no longer possible to submit new applications.

Two refund campaigns can be found on the compensation area for Navigo customers from March 14 to April 20, 2023 (inclusive):

one concerns the quality of service of public transport between September and December 2022 : you can be reimbursed for half a month's Navigo pass,

: you can be reimbursed for half a month's Navigo pass, the other is related to the punctuality of trains and RER for the year 2022 : you can be reimbursed up to 1 month of Navigo pass depending on the operation and the number of monthly pass payments held in the months where the punctuality was less than 80%.

These two reimbursement campaigns can be combined. Consult the eligibility criteria for each of these campaigns on the compensation area for Navigo customers. If you are eligible for both, you will need to apply for two separate applications. If your requests are accepted, you will receive two separate transfers.