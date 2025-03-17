I'm having problems with my Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account

Updated on Mar 17 2025

Are you a Navigo subscriber but don't use a customer account?

We explain how and why it is important to link your subscriptions to your Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect space

Why is this important?

  • Retrieve your invoices and proof of purchase
  • Have access to compensation campaigns
  • Track your subscriptions online

Step 1

To be able to watch this video, you should

Step 2

To be able to watch this video, you should

Have you lost your username or password? Can't create an account? Are you experiencing technical problems? Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect Help section.