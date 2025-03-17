The amount of the refund depends on the number of monthly Navigo pass payments held during the months when the punctuality of the axis was less than 80%, as well as on the type of pass and the fare zones covered.

Generally speaking, if you are eligible, the amount to which you are entitled is calculated on the basis of the last package held during the period concerned.

Due to the many possible scenarios, the exact amount cannot be displayed in advance. You must start an online application: the amount corresponding to your situation will be automatically displayed at the end of the process.

The list of amounts that can be refunded is available in the "Refunded Amounts" section of the detail page of each transaction. Find this information on the Navigo Customer Compensation Area.

The reimbursement campaign covers the punctuality of the year 2024, and the amounts reimbursed are calculated on the basis of the prices of the packages in force on December 31, 2024.