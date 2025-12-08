Refund operation - Scol'R Junior card holders
To facilitate the mobility of children subscribed to Scol'R in the outer suburbs, Île-de-France Mobilités offers a 100% refund of the imagine R Junior package. This refund is only offered to users holding a Scol'R Junior card for the 2025-2026 school year.
1. What are the eligibility conditions for this redemption operation?
To benefit from the reimbursement of the imagine R package valid for the 2025-2026 school year, the user must:
- Hold a Scol'R Junior card valid for the 2025-2026 school year
- And be the holder of an imagine R Junior pass valid for the 2025-2026 school year
- Be under 11 years of age as of December 31, 2025
- Please note that no application outside these criteria will be accepted
2. How do I file a refund request?
The refund request must be submitted by the payer of the package, who is considered to be the legal guardian of the user. The underage user is not required to create an account to obtain a refund to the payer.
If the user meets the eligibility requirements set out in Question 1, the payer must:
- Go to the page dedicated to the operation and click on the "Submit an application" button at the bottom of the page
- Log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account: this is necessary to find the purchases you have made and calculate the amount that will be reimbursed to you. If you encounter a problem when logging in to your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, go to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect FAQ page
- Submit a copy of both sides of the user's Scol'R Junior card in the online application process (in a single document)
Make sure that the supporting documents are complete, legible, unaltered and that they include the user's name.
Refund requests are made exclusively online: no request can be processed at the ticket offices by RATP or SNCF customer services, or by telephone by the Navigo Agency.
Only one refund per user may be granted.
3. When can I apply?
You have until 30 April 2026 togo to the page dedicated to the operation and click on the "Submit an application" button.
4. How much will I be reimbursed?
For a user holding a Scol'R Junior card for the 2025-2026 school year and an imagine R Junior pass valid for the same period, the amount reimbursed will be €24.80.
5. How will I receive my refund?
The refund will be paid to the payer of the imagine R package held by the user.
All refunds are made by transfer to the bank account known or entered in the online application process.
If you have already registered a bank account details for direct debits, it is to this account that the transfer will be made. Check that you have registered the correct bank details on your online account to avoid extending the repayment period, otherwise you can do this on your personal account.
If you have paid for your package by credit card or in cash, you will be able to enter your bank details in the refund request process.
6. When will I be refunded?
It takes about three weeks between a request finalized and validated by Île-de-France Mobilités and the moment when the transfer is visible on your account. This period may be longer when there are supporting documents to be verified.
If your request is validated, an email will be sent to you when the transfer is made. There may be a delay of 3 to 4 days before the transfer appears in your account with the subject "REMB IMAGINE R ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITÉS".
7. How do I check the status of my application?
To find all the refund requests you have made in the Île-de-France Mobilités compensation area and view their status, go to the request tracking page (you will need to log in to your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account).
8. I have applied but the system tells me that I am not eligible
9. I'm having trouble submitting my application
I'm having problems with my Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account
Have you lost your username or password? Can't create an account? Are you experiencing technical problems? Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect FAQ section.
Are you having trouble making your request? Is there a technical problem?
Write to us via this form or call us on 09 70 82 82 83.