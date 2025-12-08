The refund will be paid to the payer of the imagine R package held by the user.

All refunds are made by transfer to the bank account known or entered in the online application process.

If you have already registered a bank account details for direct debits, it is to this account that the transfer will be made. Check that you have registered the correct bank details on your online account to avoid extending the repayment period, otherwise you can do this on your personal account.

If you have paid for your package by credit card or in cash, you will be able to enter your bank details in the refund request process.