Following the social movements at the beginning of the year, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a compensation campaign for subscribers whose journeys have been impacted by the strike.

Thanks to the new contract between Île-de-France Mobilités and Transilien SNCF Voyageurs, it requires that each day below the minimum service (i.e. where the transport offer made on a branch is less than 33% of the theoretical offer) entitles you to compensation of one thirtieth of the monthly Navigo pass, i.e. 2.80 Euros per day for a monthly Navigo all zones.

Twenty-nine branches of train lines saw, on at least one day, a service of less than 33%, and some had more than 20 days of service of less than 33%.

All applications must be submitted on the online platform made available by Île-de-France Mobilités between 05/07/2023 and 02/08/2023 (inclusive). Please note that you will need to log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to submit a refund request.