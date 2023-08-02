Navigo reimbursement following the strikes of the first half of 2023: how does it work?
⚠ This reimbursement campaign is now over: it is no longer possible to submit new applications.
Following the social movements at the beginning of the year, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a compensation campaign for subscribers whose journeys have been impacted by the strike.
Thanks to the new contract between Île-de-France Mobilités and Transilien SNCF Voyageurs, it requires that each day below the minimum service (i.e. where the transport offer made on a branch is less than 33% of the theoretical offer) entitles you to compensation of one thirtieth of the monthly Navigo pass, i.e. 2.80 Euros per day for a monthly Navigo all zones.
Twenty-nine branches of train lines saw, on at least one day, a service of less than 33%, and some had more than 20 days of service of less than 33%.
All applications must be submitted on the online platform made available by Île-de-France Mobilités between 05/07/2023 and 02/08/2023 (inclusive). Please note that you will need to log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to submit a refund request.
How are the amounts reimbursed calculated?
A minimum refund of €10 will be applied for Navigo Month or Annual subscribers in all areas living, working or studying in municipalities served outside Paris by the lines operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs and impacted by the strike for 1, 2 or 3 days. For other eligible packages, the amount is proportional.
For subscribers who have been impacted for 4 days or more, the contract will be applied: Transilien SNCF Voyageurs reimburses €2.80 per day of strike for a Navigo Month or Annual all zones. Île-de-France Mobilités is adding an additional €10 in compensation to compensate for the hardship suffered by passengers during this period. For a Navigo Month or Annual all-zone pass, the reimbursement will therefore be between €21.20 and €91.20, depending on the sector. For other eligible packages, the amount is proportional.
To be able to be reimbursed, you must have purchased a flat rate during the months that have experienced strike days with less than 33% service.
How is the service level of a branch defined?
The level of service of a branch is calculated from the ratio between the transport offer made and the expected transport offer.
A refund operation is opened when a branch has experienced a level of service below 33% of the theoretical transport offer, at least one day.
Which Navigo passes are eligible?
To benefit from a refund, you must have held a Navigo pass, among those listed below, during the months that have experienced strike days with less than 33% service for the branch concerned:
- Navigo Annual (All zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- Navigo Mois (regardless of the medium) (All zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- Imagine R Student
- Imagine R School
- Navigo Annual Senior Pricing
- Navigo Solidarity 75% Month (All zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- Navigo Month 50% discount (All zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
What amounts can be reimbursed?
The amount varies according to the days of strike with service of less than 33% of each branch and according to the package purchased.
It is always the last package you have held in the last month with a level of transport offer of less than 33% that will be taken into account for the basis for calculating the reimbursement.
You need to file a request to be able to recover all your customer data. When making this request, a calculation will be made based on your purchases and the exact amount will be communicated to you at the end of the process.
For more information, go to the page "How much will my refund be?".
Place of residence, work or study
To be eligible for a refund, you must have lived, worked or studied in a municipality attached to an RER or train branch that has had a level of transport offer of less than 33% The list of municipalities attached to a branch is specified in the "Your address" chapter on the detailed page of each reimbursement operation.
When you apply, your eligibility is determined according to your municipality of residence, registered in your personal space. If you wish to apply for the ticket of your work or study municipality, you will then have to submit proof. The following documents are accepted:
- Place of work: proof of employer, KBIS or certificate of payment from the URSSAF for the self-employed, self-employed or liberal professions
- Place of study: certificate of studies or schooling
As part of the reimbursement following the strikes of the first half of 2023, you can only benefit from one refund: either at the ticket of your place of residence, or at the ticket of your place of work or study.
Have you moved during the year?
Were you eligible for the ticket of your address during the period covered by the refund but have you moved since then?
By default, your eligibility is based on the last address registered in your personal space. You can declare another address related to a move in the past year by finalizing a request and then writing a claim and providing proof.
Note that only one address will be taken into account, for the whole of the past year, even if you have moved during the year.
To prove your change of address, the following documents are accepted:
- Phone bill
- Electricity or gas bill
- Rent receipt or title ticket
- Water bill
- Tax notice or certificate of non-taxation
- Proof of housing tax
- Housing insurance certificate or bill
I am eligible for several operations that concern reimbursement following the strikes in the first half of 2023, which one should I choose?
For the refund related to the strikes in the first half of 2023, you can only submit one refund request per customer.
It is up to you to choose the branch you regularly use, whether it is for your home ticket or your place of work/study.
If, for example, your place of residence and your place of work/study are attached to different branches that all entitle you to a refund, it will not be possible to combine the claims. Once a first request is accepted, you will not be able to make another one for the same user.
Can't find the answer to your question?
Write to us by clicking on the button below or call us on 09 70 82 82 83, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.