In the contracts signed with Transilien SNCF Voyageurs and RATP (the companies that manage the operation, work and maintenance on the lines of the transport network in Île-de-France), Île-de-France Mobilités imposes punctuality objectives. If these objectives are not met, financial penalties are applied to operators.

And since the first to be impacted by punctuality are passengers, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to reimbursing Ile-de-France residents when the punctuality of a route is less than 80% for at least three months.

For punctuality in 2025, two RER B axes, one RER C axis and two RER D axes are concerned. Find out more about the compensation area for Navigo customers.

All applications must be submitted on the Île-de-France Mobilités online platform between 10 March 2026 and 7 April 2026 (inclusive). You will need to log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to submit your application.