What should I do if I can't find my Navigo Découverte pass number or if I've been refused a refund with my Navigo Découverte pass?
When you request a refund on the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr platform, in the step "For which account do you want to request a refund?", select the option "Forfait sur Passe Découverte" if you have topped up your Navigo Découverte pass:
- in a point of sale or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine,
- at authorized dealers,
- or on some ATMs.
If you use your smartphone (Android or iPhone) to top up your Navigo Découverte pass via the Ile-de-France Mobilités, Bonjour RATP or SNCF Connect app, select the "Smartphone pass" option.
Whatever the case, once you have selected the option that corresponds to your situation, you will have to enter the number next to the microchip, without the spaces and without the letter (number outlined in red in the image below).
If you encounter any problems during this procedure, we invite you to go to the end of the process and then make a claim by providing all the necessary details. You can also contact 09 70 82 82 83 from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.