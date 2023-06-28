When you request a refund on the https://www.dedommagement.iledefrance-mobilites.fr platform, in the step "For which account do you want to request a refund?", select the option "Forfait sur Passe Découverte" if you have topped up your Navigo Découverte pass:

in a point of sale or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine,

at authorized dealers,

or on some ATMs.

If you use your smartphone (Android or iPhone) to top up your Navigo Découverte pass via the Ile-de-France Mobilités, Bonjour RATP or SNCF Connect app, select the "Smartphone pass" option.

Whatever the case, once you have selected the option that corresponds to your situation, you will have to enter the number next to the microchip, without the spaces and without the letter (number outlined in red in the image below).